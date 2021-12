epa08391824 German Minister for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth Franziska Giffey (C) places a poster next to the cashier Kerstin Strasen during the launch of the campaign 'Not safe at home? against domestic violence in Berlin, Germany, 29 April 2020. The poster campaign is aimed at people who are affected by domestic violence, friends or neighbors who want to help. Eight large retail chains (ALDI, Edeka, Lidl, Netto, Penny, Real and Rewe) are participating because supermarkets are one of the few public places that are regularly visited in the Coronavirus crisis. Nationwide published posters will be displayed in tens of thousands of supermarkets, which provide information about the initiative and offers of help. EPA-EFE/MAJA HITIJ / POOL