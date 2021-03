Papa Francisc s-a rugat printre ruinele bisericilor creștine din Irak, devastate de furia teroristă a Statului Islamic

epa09058473 Pope Francis attends a prayer for the victims of the war at Church Square, in Mosul, Iraq, 07 March 2021. Pope Francis began on 05 March a three-day official visit in Iraq, the first papal visit to this country affected throughout the years by war, insecurity and lately COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. The Pope is holding inter religious prayers at the Ur of the Chaldees ancient site, mass at important churches that were affected by conflict in Baghdad, Erbil and Qaraqosh near Mosul and meeting with Iraqi top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO