epa09229060 A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis kissing the number tattooed at the concentration camp on the arm of survivor Lidia Maksymowicz, in Vatican City, 26 May 2021. They exchanged a few words, embraced, then the Pontiff kissed the woman's arm with the number tattooed at the concentration camp. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES