An aerial view of sinking now cargo ship Vera Su and operation of unloaded of the ship fuel, the ship got stuck on at the rock black sea cost of the village of Kamen brqag, Bulgaria some 450 kms 260 miles north east of the capital Sofia. There are not injured persons reported on board, but the cargo of nitrogen fertilizers is danger for the environment and is still unliaded from the ship. Ship disaster Vera Su sinking, Kamen brqag, Bulgaria - 10 Mar 2021,Image: 636466952, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia