epa09061348 Palestinian workers receive a shot of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the West Bank Hashmonaim crossing between Israel and West Bank, 08 March 2021. The vaccination campaign for Palestinian workers operated by Israeli medical teams and led by the Unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Civil Administration and Ministry of Defense and will include the establishment of eight vaccination complexes for workers employed in Israel. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI