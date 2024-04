Presidential candidate Peter Pellegrini, centre, addresses supporters at his headquarters after a presidential runoff in Bratislava, Slovakia, early Sunday, April 7, 2024. A close ally of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico beat a pro-Western career diplomat to become Slovakia's new president, and succeed Zuzana Caputova, the country's first female head of state. Parliamentary speaker Peter Pellegrini received 53.85% of the vote with the ballots from over 98% polling stations counted by the Statistics Office in Saturday's runoff election, topping former Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok who had 46.14%.,Image: 862986398, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no, Pictured: Robert Fico,Zuzana Caputova