Police officers inspect collapsed tents at the site of the annual open-air music festival 'Pohoda' in Trencin, Slovakia, on July 13, 2024, on the morning after the festival was suspended early due to a storm which caused festival tents to collapse, injuring several festival-goers. The Pohoda festival is said to be the biggest annual Slovak music event. This year's edition showcasing international artists was planned to take place until July 13.