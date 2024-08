VYSNE NEMECKE, SLOVAKIA - AUGUST 2: Interior Minister of Slovakia Matus Sutaj Estok walks past an incoming Ukrainian vehicle during the preventive security action against illegal migration and smuggling that is aimed at the eastern border with Ukraine, near Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia on 2 August 2024. Robert Nemeti / Anadolu,Image: 895316273, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no