Înotătoarea slovacă Tamara Potocká a leșinat, după ce a încheiat proba de 200 metri mixt, de la Olimpiada de la Paris. Cum se simte sportiva

Slovakia's Tamara Potocka is taken on stretcher from the pool deck after collapsing following a heat of the women's 200-meter individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Nanterre, France.