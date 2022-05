epa09578000 People attend a concert at the Yumbo mall center in Maspalomas, Canary Islands, Spain, 11 November 2021 (issued 12 November 2021).The Gay Pride Winter Parade resumes two years after the last edition, after it had to be suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 30,000 people gather in Maspalomas to participate in the traditional winter parade, which brings the island a cash income of 30 million euros. EPA-EFE/ANGEL MEDINA G.