Tourists wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus arrive at Suvarnabhumi international airport. On Nov 1, 2022, the first day of the country's reopening campaign to jump-start the pandemic-hit tourism sector. The government has said it has not cancelled the Thailand Pass registration requirement for foreign travelers yet but it will be made more convenient and quicker to obtain. However, from May 1 the Test & Go entry scheme will be cancelled, without any need for bookings for alternative quarantine (AQ) hotels and RT-PCR tests, will facilitate faster Thailand Pass registration.