Pledoarie pentru libertatea presei la decernarea premiului Nobel pentru Pace: „Suntem antidotul tiraniei”

epa09633899 Nobel Peace Prize winners Maria Ressa (L) and Dmitry Muratov (R) receive their awards during the ceremony at City Hall in Oslo, Norway, 10 December 2021. Maria Ressa from the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov from Russia are awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts for freedom of expression. EPA-EFE/Stian Lysberg Solum / POOL NORWAY OUT