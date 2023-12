Protesters hold a banner and symbols of Women's Strikes: black umbrellas, lightning strikes, and hangers during the demonstration against the restrictive abortion law in Poland. Protests all over the country come after the pregnant Dorota Lalik's death at the age of 33 on May 24, 2023, at the John Paul II hospital in Nowy Targ, Southern Poland. Dorota Lalik's case is the latest one of a woman dying in a hospital that tried to maintain a pregnancy due to the presence of a fetal heartbeat until it was too late to save the woman's life. Poland has one of Europe's most restrictive abortion laws. The protesters walked from the Main Market Square through the streets of Krakow to the Women's Rights Square near the office of the ruling far-right party PiS (Law and Justice ) and next to the Papal Window. - Sylwia Penc / SOPA Images//SOPAIMAGES_SPENC_0050/Credit:SOPA Images/SIPA/2306161612. Profimedia Imaages