Altar server boys wearing face masks at the Parish of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Czestochowa at the Kochanowskiego street during the procession..The Feast of the Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi) is a holiday dedicated to the veneration of the Body and Blood of Christ in which bread and wine are transformed during the Eucharist according to the Christian faith. According to tradition, a solemn procession is organised on the streets of the Catholic Church on this day. In Poland, this day is a public holiday. This year, many participants of the procession wore medical masks, including altar servers and nuns.