Influent cleric polonez, despre abuzurile sexuale ale preoților asupra copiilor: „Cine nu are tentații?”

epa05448432 Pope Francis celebrates the Holy Mass for Polish priests, men and women religious, consecrated persons and seminarians, in the Saint John Paul II Shrine of Krakow, Poland, 30 July 2016. The sanctuary was consecrated in 2013 and the lower church houses the relics of John Paul. The Holy Father Francis' five-day-long visit to Krakow is in connection with the 31st World Youth Day planned in the city from 26 - 31 July. EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO