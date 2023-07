The wall on the border between Poland and Belarus in Poland, on May 27, 2023. Poland completes 186-kilometre border wall with Belarus after migration dispute. in the photo: The Cougar military vehicle in front of the wall. (The Cougar is a mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) and infantry mobility vehicle structured to be resistant to landmines and improvised munitions.),Image: 785128063, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no