epa09132715 Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (C), speaks during laying flowers at the Katyn Memorial on the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Katyn Massacre in Warsaw, April 13, 2021. The Katyn massacre, also known as the Katyn Forest massacre, was a mass murder of thousands of Polish military officers, policemen, intellectuals and civilian prisoners of war by Soviet NKVD, based on a proposal from Lavrentiy Beria to execute all members of the Polish Officer Corps dated from 05 March 1940. EPA-EFE/WOJCIECH OLKUSNIK POLAND OUT