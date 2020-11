Povestea lui Ion Nădejde, obligat să plătească statului 254.000 $ și 1.500.000 de lei penalități, după ce tatăl său ar fi furat banii dintr-o firmă a fostei Securități care a plătit un atentat al lui Carlos Șacalul

epa02358244 A picture made available on 26 September 2010 shows a Lebanese activist carrying a picture of convicted Venezuelan terrorist Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, known as Carlos the Jackal, during a protest against a movie about Carlos's life at the Ayam Beirut Arab Film Festival at the Metropolis Empire cinema in Beirut, Lebanon, 25 September 2010. EPA/NABIL MOUNZER