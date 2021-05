Local police carry out checks following a mayoral anti-gathering ordinance in Brescia, northern Italy, 27 February 2021. The mayor of Brescia, Emilio Del Bono, signed an order to close the main parks of the city for the weekend to stem Covid-19 infections. In addition, the mayor intervened on the consumption of food and drinks on the grounds public of parks, squares, and gardens, prohibiting it on Saturdays and Sundays. EPA-EFE/,Image: 593888885, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia