epa09176859 A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte (L) receiving a dose of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from the Secretary of Health Francisco Duque (R) at Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, 03 May 2021 (issued 04 May 2021). EPA-EFE/KING RODRIGUEZ / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES