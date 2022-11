epa10310531 Polish President Andrzej Duda addresses the press during his visit to the village of Przewodow, southeastern Poland, 17 November 2022. On 15 November, a rocket hit a grain-drying facility in the village of Przewodow near the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Investigations were underway in order to determine where the rocket came from, after NATO secretary-general stated that it was likely a Ukrainian air defense missile, as the incident happened while Russia was conducting multiple missile strikes across Ukraine. EPA-EFE/WOJTEK JARGILO POLAND OUT