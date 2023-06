8340529 16.12.2022 Passengers check in for their flight to Istanbul at Pulkovo International Airport in St. Petersburg, Russia. Russia's national carrier Aeroflot launches direct regular flights from Saint Petersburg to Istanbul and Antalya on Boeing 737-800. Flights to Istanbul will operate from 16 December, flights to Antalya will begin on 17 December. Alexander Galperin / Sputnik