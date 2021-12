(211203) -- MANZHOULI, Dec. 3, 2021 (Xinhua) -- A staff member works in a "Falcon" air-inflated laboratory for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 3, 2021. A set of "Falcon" air-inflated laboratory for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing has been put into operation in Manzhouli. The lab can carry out 24-hour testing with a capacity of screening up to more than 60,000 samples everyday.,Image: 646232974, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia