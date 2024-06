epa09993384 Britain's Princess Anne (C) and her husband Timothy Laurence (L) arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving as part of the celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, 03 June 2022. Queen Elizabeth II will not be attending the service after experiencing 'discomfort'. The service celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 06 February 1952. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL