epa09230769 People queue in a vaccination center of company Practio to be vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as Practio, which bases on an individual medical assessment, offers AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 27 May 2021. Denmark cancelled the official vaccination program with AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson earlier in 2021. EPA-EFE/Philip Davali DENMARK OUT