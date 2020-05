A local resident struggles with her umbrella in heavy rain and strong wind caused by the Typhoon Lekima, the 9th typhoon of the year, in Yantai city, east China's Shandong province, 11 August 2019. Typhoon Lekima makes its second landing at 8:50 p.m. on Sunday (11 August 2019) on the coast of Huangdao district, the city of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, packing winds up to 82.8 km per hour, according to China Meteorological Administration. A total of 26 reservoirs in Shandong have opened floodgates to release water as of 4 p.m. on Sunday. Six rivers in the province have seen obvious floods, said the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters. Heavy rain is expected to hit cities in Shandong, Hebei, Liaoning and Jilin, according to a statement released by the National Meteorological Center and the Ministry of Water Resources.