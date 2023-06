Thousands of protesters take part in a rally to call for the resignation of top officials and curtailing violence in the media, a month and half after two back-to-back shootings that killed 18 people, in Belgrade on June 17, 2023. Protesters took part in the seventh "Serbia against violence" rally, one of the biggest rallies the country has seen in over two decades. The demonstrations have tapped into simmering anger at the ruling party over what protesters say is a culture of violence fanned by the government and the media outlets they control.,Image: 783962208, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no