Un nou atac armat șochează Serbia. Un tânăr de 21 de ani a ucis 8 oameni și a rănit alți 13. Poliția îl caută

Police block the road near the village of Malo Orasje, just outside the town of Mladenovac, about 60 kilometres (37 miles) south of Serbia's capital Belgrade, on May 05, 2023. Eight people were killed and 13 injured late May 4, 2023 in a shooting near Mladenovac, as the attacker opened fire with an automatic weapon from a moving vehicle and fled, state-run media reported.