Zeci de jurnaliști au protestat în Turcia, după arestarea violentă a unui fotograf AFP

epa09310710 Journalist Bulent Kilic (C) speaks during a protest in front of the Istanbul Governorship in Istanbul, Turkey, 29 June 2021. Agence France Presse (AFP) photojournalist Bulent Kilic was detained by Turkish Police and released after a while as he was working in ?Istanbul Pride March on 26 June. Turkish journalists gathered in front of the Istanbul Governorship by the call of many of journalism associations to protest this situation and the pressure on journalists. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN