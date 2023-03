Mii de protestatari se adună în aglomeratul Place de la Concorde din Paris, chiar vizavi de Adunarea Națională.

FRANCE – Macron has triggered Article 49.3



This adopts his pension reform plan WITHOUT a vote in the French National Assembly.



The people chant for him to resign, after weeks of violent protests. But no one is listening to the people anymore.



