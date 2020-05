epa08397766 A man wearing a striped prisoner costume protests in front of the Volksbuehne theater during a rally in the district Mitte in Berlin, Germany, 02 May 2020. People from different political directions, like those representing the so-called 'Hygiene-Demo,' try to gather every Saturday at the Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz to protest against the restrictions and measures implemented to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease. Counter protests take place as well, reports state. As right-wing and conspiracy theories are represented amongst some of the protesters, the Volksbuehne theater together with nearby residents express their displeasure with banners and slogans, not to be used as a scenery for right-wing protests. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN