epaselect epa08776420 Clashes between demonstrators and police during a protest against the measures implemented by the government to stop the spread of the Covid-19 disease during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, in Turin, Italy, 26 October 2020. Italy's bars and restaurants have to stop serving at 18:00 from 26 October on as the latest round of restrictions aimed at combatting the rising spread of Covid-19 kicks in. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO