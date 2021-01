The Lamb & Flag in Oxford that opened in 1566 and was a favourite of JRR Tolkien, CS Lewis and Thomas Hardy is forced out of business by lockdown, the pub owned by nearby St. John's College they named it after the two symbols of St John the Baptist: a lamb and a flag, shown on the innŐs sign. It is believed Thomas Hardy wrote much of his last novel Jude The Obscure in the late 19th Century at the pub and JRR Tolkien and CS Lewis's literary group the Inklings were also known to frequent the pub between the early 1930s and late 1949. Historic Lamb & Flag pub that survived the Great Plague is shut down by Covid-19., St Giles, Oxford, UK - 25 Jan 2021,Image: 585870755, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no