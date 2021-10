epa09498955 Filipino Senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao files his certificate of candidacy (COC) to join the presidential race on 2022 at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Manila, Philippines, 01 October 2021. The filing of Certificate of Candidacy for the 2022 National Elections in Philippines will run from 01 October to 08 October 2021. EPA-EFE/JAM STA ROSA / POOL