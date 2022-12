Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), accompanied by Tula Region Governor Alexei Dyumin, (L) visits the Shcheglovsky Val machine building plant, a subsidiary of KBP Instrument Design Bureau, in Tula, Russia. 23 December 2022. Vladimir Putin set the task of providing the troops with all the necessary weapons in a short time. EPA-EFE/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT