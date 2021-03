epa09050389 A handout satellite image made available by MAXAR Technologies shows the SpaceX Starship SN10 prior to launch, at the SpaceX South Texas launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, USA, 03 March 2021. The rocket launched and succusfully touched down, then exploded around 10 minutes after landing. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2020 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- the watermark may not be removed/cropped -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES