epa08450327 An employee wearing a face mask disinfects a restaurant area of the Thracian Cliffs Golf and Beach Resort at the Black Sea near the Kavarna, Bulgaria, 28 May 2020. Bulgaria is officially preparing to start the summer tourism season on 01 July 2020, which usually starts in mid- to late May. Restaurants and almost all hotel services were shut down in the country after authorities declared a state of emergency on 13 March 2020, which was amended to an 'extraordinary epidemiological situation' that is to end on 14 June 2020. The tourism sector that generates more than 10 percent of Bulgaria's gross domestic product (GDP) was severely affected by the restrictions imposed by the government due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV