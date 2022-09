epa09848533 (28/29) Ukrainian refugees disembark from the bus that took them from Moldova to Germany at Wurzburg, a town between Nuremberg and Frankfurt, Central Germany, 18 March 2022. The drive through Austria and to Wuzsburg is smooth and is hassle-free compared to the first leg, even though the toilet is again out of service. The bus reaches Wurzburg, where the first group disembarks near the town?s main train station, 14 hours later than planned. The families must hop on a tram and head to the registration center, where they will be assigned accommodation and to register for assistance and the documentation they will need to access public services while in Germany. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa...