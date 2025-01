Reorganizarea administrativ-teritorială a României: piedicile multiple ale unui proiect aflat sub zodia eșecului | Analiză

BUCHAREST, Aug. 25, 2024 -- Romania's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu addresses the country's Social Democratic Party (PSD) Congress in Bucharest, Romania, Aug. 24, 2024. Ciolacu was re-elected on Saturday as the chairman of the PSD and confirmed as the party's candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.,Image: 901373321, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no