epa07241348 Reporters gather before the Tokyo Detention House where Carlos Ghosn, former chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, is detained in Tokyo, Japan, 20 December 2018. According to media reports, a Tokyo court rejected a prosecution request to extend the detention of former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn. The former Nissan and Renault chairman is accused by Japanese authorities of under-reporting his income by tens of millions of dollars. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON