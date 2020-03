epaselect epa08282786 A paramedic puts on protective gear as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus in the garage of the Mohacs street station of the National Ambulance Service in Budapest, Hungary, 10 March 2020. Any patient suspected of having contracted the Covid-19 infection will be taken to hospital by the order of their general practitioner. Another three cases have emerged on the day in Hungary, bringing the number of confirmed cases of infections in the country to 12. A total of 67 people are in quarantine, while samples have been taken from 362 people suspected of carrying the virus. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH HUNGARY OUT