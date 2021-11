Resorturile furiei: un studiu recent explică de ce a intrat omenirea într-o nouă eră a protestului. România, printre țările vizate

epaselect epa07920537 Protesters hold up the flashlights of their cellphones at a rally at Chater Garden in the the Central district in Hong Kong, China, 14 October 2019. Thousands of protesters rallied in support of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which is being debated by the US Congress, marking the first legally sanctioned protest since an unpopular law banning the use of face masks at protests was introduced in September. Hong Kong has been gripped by mass demonstrations since June over a now-withdrawn extradition bill, which have since morphed into a wider anti-government movement. EPA-EFE/VIVEK PRAKASH