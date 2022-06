„Rezistența Kraken”. Cine sunt voluntarii ucraineni care ajută la recucerirea orașelor ocupate, considerați „frații mai mici” ai Batalionului Azov

Soldiers of the Kraken Ukrainian special forces unit talk to a man at a destroyed bridge on the road near the village of Rus'ka Lozova, north of Kharkiv, on May 16, 2022. Ukraine has said its troops have regained control of territory on the Russian border near the country's second-largest city of Kharkiv, which has been under constant fire since Moscow's invasion began.,Image: 691842364, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia