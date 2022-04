epa09845069 A Yemeni worker pours a bag of imported grain into a flour mill in Sana'a, Yemen, 23 March 2022. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is causing shortages of wheat and food price spikes in war-ravaged Yemen which imports almost 90 percent of its wheat, including over 30 percent of wheat imports coming from Ukraine and at least eight percent from Russia, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in the impoverished Arab country. Over 17.4 million Yemenis out of the country's 30-million population are facing food insecurity and around 161,000 people are likely to experience famine in 2022 as a result of the prolonged war between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed government since March 2015. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB