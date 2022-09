This photograph taken in Balakliya, Kharkiv region, on September 10, 2022 shows a destroyed military tank. Ukrainian forces said September 10, 2022 they had entered the town of Kupiansk in eastern Ukraine, dislodging Russian troops from a key logistics hub in a lightning counter-offensive that has seen swathes of territory recaptured.,Image: 721416346, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no