Workers dismantle the site of a ski lift in Saint Firmin in the Parc National des Ecrins between Grenoble and Gap, eastern France, on October 29, 2022. At the signal, the volunteers pull on the rope and the first pylon falls under the cheers: in a few hours, the Saint-Firmin ski lift, abandoned to rust for fifteen years, will have completely disappeared from the landscape. The project, the 70th of its kind for the association, including twenty ski lifts, is part of its "Obsolete Installations" campaign, launched in 2001, which aims to clean up mountain sites in consultation with local authorities.