epa10113805 US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attends the news conference after his meeting with Latvian Defence Minister in Riga, Latvia, 10 August 2022. Austin's visit is to meet with the highest officials of the Latvian state to confirm the US commitment to defend all NATO allies by maintaining a permanent military presence in Latvia and the Baltic region. During the meeting, officials discuss the results of the NATO Madrid summit and the implementation of the adopted decisions, US support for Latvia's security and the continuation of military support to Ukraine. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS