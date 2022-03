epa09682819 Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) listens to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow Russia, 13 January 2022. Sergei Shoigu informed Vladimir Putin that withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeepers' forces from Kazakhstan, which started on 13 January, to be completed on 19 January. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY / KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK MANDATORY CREDIT