CIERNA NAD TISOU, SLOVAKIA - MARCH 13: An aerial view of the unloading station of a 48-container grain silo near Cierna nad Tisou, Slovakia on March 13, 2023. The silo was belonging to the Swedish-Ukrainian BZK Grain Alliance firm that moved over 100 tons of grain from Ukraine towards Europe since the beginning of Russia-Ukraine war, which also resulted in the closure of the grain shipping routes across the Black Sea. Currently, they lease around 60,000 hectares of land on which they grow wheat, corn, soybeans, and sunflowers. BZK also owns 6 other silos in Ukraine and 130 grain silos in total. More than 100,000 tons of grain have already been sent to Europe via the Slovak silo and millions of euros have been paid into the Slovak budget. Robert Nemeti / Anadolu Agency,Image: 764616445, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no