In this Thursday, July 10, 2014 photo, Bobby Bostic poses for a portrait in the visitation room at the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron, Mo., where he has served 23 years of a 241-year sentence for a 1995 robbery. At the age of 16, Bostic and a friend held up some people delivering some donated Christmas gifts to a needy St. Louis family. Bostic fired a shot that grazed one man.